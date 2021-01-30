Remembering Liverpool's crazy 2011 January transfer deadline day

Nowadays, Liverpool are renowned for their stringent transfer strategy.

The Fenway Sports group, whatever your immediate opinions of them, have implemented a revolutionary way of doing business. Their detailed, data-driven approach to scouting is coupled with a refusal to settle or compromise, the result being that expensive flops are virtually a thing of the past.

That's evidenced no more clearly than in the 2018 sale of Philippe Coutinho, which allowed them to greenlight deals for Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Fabinho, putting the final pieces in place for a return to the very top of the football food-chain.

Jurgen Klopp lifts the Premier League trophy | Pool/Getty Images

Ten years ago, though, this was not the case. Far, far from it.

On 31 January 2011, the club was in shambles. FSG had just won a messy power struggle with previous owners Gillett and Hicks, and inherited a team whose summer recruitment included Raul Meireles, Christian Poulsen, Brad Jones, Paul Konchesky and Milan Jovanovic among others.

They'd just finished seventh in the Premier League and were bleeding from financial losses that had been mounting ever since they last won a trophy, five years earlier.

It was chaos, and the turbulence was only added to by a deadline day transfer triangle that permanently changed the face of the mid-season window.

At the heart of it all was Fernando Torres' soap-opera move to Stamford Bridge. The Spanish striker had lost the will at Anfield. Around the time of his transfer, team-mates describe him as a shadow of himself, and that was reflected in his tentative, disinterested performances.

Still, he had largely put his injury issues behind him, and having netted nine times in 23 league appearances, Chelsea were convinced to drastically up their £35m offer and put down a game-changing £50m for El Nino.

He joined Carlo Ancelotti's team for one of the most expensive transfer fees in history to that point, and by far the biggest between any two English clubs.

On his way out, he passed a certain Luis Suarez. Goal tell the story of the two embracing in the parking lot as Suarez arrived from Ajax to finalise his move to Anfield - a literal passing of the torch.

It would prove to be by far the most successful of the deals on the table here, but it's a signing Liverpool would have made irrespective of Torres leaving. One striker leaving meant another had to be recruited - enter a helicopter from Newcastle, carrying English football's latest golden boy.

Within hours of leaving, Andy Carroll had eaten up the vast majority of Liverpool's replenished funds, and he and Suarez were framed as the shiny new strike-force that would save Kenny Dalglish's second spell as manager.

Until this point, there had been just three January transfers in history that exceeded £20m. All three deals here did that, surpassing £100m in total value, and as a collective, they now serve as a benchmark for clubs to steer away from rather than strive for.

Each of the transfers tells its own cautionary tale. Carroll's signing is the prime example of how simply being English can drive up fees to an exorbitant rate: something Damien Comolli, then the Reds' sporting director, has alluded to in the years since.

“We knew we paying over the odds for Andy,” he said. “But he was young, he was English and at the time I told the owners that if it doesn't work out, we could sell him for £20m to West Ham, back to Newcastle or to Aston Villa."

How that would come to pass: less than three years later, he joined West Ham for £15m.

Carroll soon found himself at West Ham | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Torres was the definition of a signing with no long-term plan. He was signed simply because he was a big name in his peak years, with no consideration given to where he would actually fit in. 45 goals in 172 appearances for Chelsea doesn't exactly scream 'flop' but he joined AC Milan for less than £1m a few years later, and left best remembered for a glaring miss against Manchester United.

As for Suarez? The cheapest of the three deals was by far the most successful. His time with Liverpool saw him earn a reputation as one of the best players on the planet, and he has gone on to further that with Barcelona and now Atletico Madrid.

But even then, it seems like the sort of deal that would not come off now. Prior warning signs about his personality eventually rang true: before his exit, he had bit Branislav Ivanovic in the shoulder and been accused of racism directed at Patrice Evra.

To this day, the Torres deal remains the eighth biggest January transfer ever, and it would be another six years before Oscar's move to Shanghai Shenhua narrowly surpassed it. Carroll is still the seventh most expensive English player, and Suarez, for all his brilliance, perseveres as the most lucrative PR headache in the history of the Premier League.

The January of 2011 was good fun from a neutral perspective. Yet it's perhaps for the better that we will never see anything like it again.