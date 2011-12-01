Remembering Liverpool's Team the Last Time They Lost to Everton Back in 2010

The Merseyside derby has been a little one-sided in recent years. Liverpool have had the edge over Everton for a while now, and they will hope to continue that trend when the two sides meet on Sunday evening.





The Reds are unbeaten in 21 games against their rivals, with Everton's last win in the derby coming back on 17 October 2010, when David Moyes' men picked up a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta, in what was actually Liverpool owner John W Henry's first game at the helm.





Here's how Liverpool lined up that day...





Goalkeeper & Defenders





Pepe Reina conceded twice during the game

Pepe Reina (GK) - There was very little Reina could have done to stop Cahill and Arteta from scoring, and he was let down by a thoroughly underwhelming showing from his defence. Now 37, Joe Queen is back in the Premier League with Aston Villa.





Jamie Carragher (RB) - You've probably heard of this guy. Carragher spent most of his time fouling Cahill, but managed to get his revenge in the 2011/12 season as he helped Liverpool to 2-0 and 3-0 victories over Everton.





Martin Škrtel (CB) - Škrtel didn't always have the best time against Everton. He managed just seven wins over the Toffees during his time at Anfield, picking up nine draws and three defeats.





Sotirios Kyrgiakos (CB) - A real forgotten gem of that day, Kyrgiakos also didn't have the best relationship with Everton. He was sent off in his first game against them after just 34 minutes and was then on the receiving end of this 2-0 defeat. The Greek international never actually beat Everton.





Paul Konchesky (LB) - Konchesky's time at Anfield was short and thoroughly unsweet. This game was his fourth league appearance for the Reds, and it was his fourth consecutive game without a victory.





Midfielders





Steven Gerrard was still an attacking midfielder

Lucas Leiva (DM) - At this point in time, Lucas was actually unpopular among fans, largely because of a red card which he picked up against Everton in early 2009. His performance in this game didn't win supporters over, but he managed to get through to them before he left in 2017.





Raul Meireles (DM) - If Meireles spent more time focusing on defending instead of firing in aimless 25-yard shots and picking up a needless yellow card, Liverpool might have got something out of this one.





Maxi Rodríguez (RM) - Rodríguez struggled to bring any creativity to the game and instead took the opportunity to fly into challenge after challenge, earning himself an early yellow card.





Steven Gerrard (AM) - Still fit enough to play in an advanced role, it's safe to say that this wasn't Gerrard's finest showing. He was restricted to floating in crosses and corners and struggled to find a way through Everton's low block.





Joe Cole (LM) - Like Gerrard, this was a quiet one from Cole, who was hooked off towards the end in search of a victory. It was his only appearance against Everton in a Liverpool shirt as he was shipped out on loan to Lille in the following summer.





Forward





Fernando Torres would soon be on his way to Chelsea

Fernando Torres (ST) - By this time, Torres was starting to decline, but he was starved of the service to make any real impact anyway. He had a couple of good efforts saved by Tim Howard but spent most of the game looking hugely frustrated - he was probably just practising for his move to Chelsea that January.





Substitutes





David N'Gog failed to change the game after being brought on

David N'Gog - Once touted as the future of Liverpool, things didn't work out for N'Gog. He was given 19 minutes to try save this one but produced very little.





Ryan Babel - Just like N'Gog, Babel made a brief cameo appearance at the end of the game but failed to make any real impact, and he was sold to Hoffenheim just a few months later.





Milan Jovanović - Liverpool must have been really desperate when they turned to Jovanović with five minutes to go. Unsurprisingly, he did very little of note.





Manager





Roy Hodgson's time at Liverpool is not fondly remembered

Roy Hodgson - Hodgson arrived in the Anfield dugout that summer following the departure of Rafa Benítez, but he won just 13 games in all competitions before being sacked and replaced by Kenny Dalglish in January 2011.





