Remembering the 96: Social Media Tributes on 31st Anniversary of Hillsborough

​No-one should go to a football match and never return home.

On 15 April 1989, thousands of excited Liverpool and Nottingham Forest supporters travelled to Sheffield, with the two teams set to play out an FA Cup semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday's home, Hillsborough.

Unfortunately, that day will always be remembered as the worst disaster in British sporting history. Overcrowding in the stands led to the death of 96 men, women and children, who had simply gone along to cheer on their heroes.

31 years ago today, 96 children, women and men lost their lives at Hillsborough.



Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy and the 96 fans who will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/HQEkIHNi5q — Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 14, 2020

The decades that followed were full of false reports, slander and accusations towards grieving Liverpool supporters, who were wrongly blamed for the incident that occurred.

A campaign subsequently began which aimed to overturn the court's decision that the tragedy was nothing more than an 'accident' and the families are still fighting to gain justice against those in charge for the 96 lost supporters.

So today, and on this day every year, the world remembers the heartbreaking loss of 96 lives at a spectacle which should have been a celebration of our beautiful game. But as always, in its darkest moments, football finds a way to unite and bring strength and hope to those who need it the most.

90min takes a look at some of the wonderful responses that have been posted on Twitter to commemorate the lives lost in the Hillsborough disaster of 1989.

​Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delivered a heartfelt message to the families and those affected by the Hillsborough disaster, stressing that they are all in his thoughts on his difficult day, even if they cannot gather to remember the victims together.

Jürgen Klopp has delivered a message to the families, survivors and Liverpool supporters on the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. pic.twitter.com/HMg7bGyyWn — Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 15, 2020

"Today is the most significant day for our football club each year. The plan was that we would be together at Anfield today, but this is not possible.

"The only thing we can make sure is that we are in each other's thoughts. And believe me, you are in our thoughts. You have our thoughts, you have our prayers, and most of all, you have our love.

"You'll never walk alone."

​The Anfield Wrap also paid their respects to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, posting a touching video which reflected on the 96 lives lost on that tragic day in Sheffield.

They are not just 96 people. They are not just 'The 96'. They are mates, dads and lads, couples, parents, sons and daughters. They are people, loved and cherished.



Every one of the 96 people who died at Hillsborough has a story.



Never Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/A7UKfl9Ut6 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 14, 2020

​​And as mentioned, when times are hard, the entire football community unites and stands together against pain and injustice.

​Manchester United were one of many teams to express their condolences and remember the 96 fallen Liverpool supporters, and their words were echoed universally.

Today, we stand in solidarity with @LFC to remember the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, which occurred on 15 April 1989.



They will never be forgotten. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2020

Neighbours ​Everton have always stood by Liverpool's side regarding the Hillsborough disaster, and the city comes together every year to remember the residents of Liverpool and those further afield whose lives were taken far too soon.

31 years ago, 96 Liverpool supporters went to watch their team and never came home.



Then. Today. Always. We stand together in our city and remember them. pic.twitter.com/t7b1sNdYx5 — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2020

And Everton supporters' podcast ​The Blue Room posted a wonderful video, demonstrating one of the many occasions that Red and Blue have put all differences aside and joined hands in remembering the 96.

Football means nothing, when our city comes together. At the end of the day, we’re family forever. #JFT96 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3dwkhqHjWe — THE BLUE ROOM (@TheBlueRoomEFC) April 15, 2020

​Nottingham Forest also paid their respects, as many of their own fans will have been deeply affected by the tragedy which unfolded before them on that day.

Nottingham Forest remembers the 96 fellow football fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough 31 years ago today. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/sqircZyl9n — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) April 15, 2020

Liverpool's Member of Parliament for Liverpool West Derby Ian Byrne also tweeted his own commemorative message, offering his love and thoughts to those whose lives have been touched by this incident.

31 years ago today, 96 children, women and men went to a football match and never returned.

Our thoughts are with the families and survivors whose lives were changed forever at Hillsborough.#JFT96 pic.twitter.com/MlwUHAVoMt — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) April 15, 2020

Moving images were shared throughout social media, as ex-players, clubs and supporters of all stripes posted tributes to the 96.

Let’s not forget whilst in these awful times when people are dying all around us and families are suffering,This day 31 yrs ago,The Hillsborough Disaster,96 football fans went to a football match and never returned!Spare a prayer for them and there still suffering families YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) April 15, 2020

31 years ago, 96 lives were tragically lost at Hillsborough. They will never be forgotten.



YNWA ❤️ #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/RlHvouG3o3 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 15, 2020

It was on April 15, 1989 that 96 people went to a game of football and never came home.



Today marks the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at #CelticFC are with the families of the 96 on this very sad day. #YNWA — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) April 15, 2020

💙❤️ #RangersFC today remembers the 96 @LFC supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy 31 years ago. #AbsentFriends pic.twitter.com/4gcHPJaArf — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 15, 2020

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the #Hillsborough disaster.



Thoughts are with all the families and survivors whose lives were changed forever. pic.twitter.com/9Oiz6P7kw7 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) April 15, 2020

Doesnt Matter what Football Team or League yours is in because 31 years today 96 children, women & men lost their lives at Hillsborough, We will never forget them, Doesnt matter what team you support, R.I.P to those who are no longer with us #JFT96 #YouWillNeverWalkAlone ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lk2hUlSh8J — Sarah (@SarahOfficial1_) April 15, 2020

Remembering the 96 Angel's

R.I.P always in our thoughts  #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/csZ1qqFMCS — Chris (@Chris5lfc68) April 15, 2020

Today’s the day our city comes together to remember 96 angels who were unlawfully killed at a football match.



Families, friends and survivors put through three decades of the most despicable and shameful injustice this country has ever seen.



We will never forget. #JFT96 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ChhXdYZQkF — Dave Downie (@daviddownie17) April 15, 2020

On 15th April, whichever team you support, hang a scarf or football shirt out of a window in remembrance of the 96, the survivors who are no longer with us and for everyone who still suffers to this day

YNWA — Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance (HSA Ltd) (@HillsboroughSu1) April 11, 2020

Let us hope that the families find justice and peace.