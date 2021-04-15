Remembering the 96: Social media tributes on the 32nd anniversary of Hillsborough

32 years ago today, overcrowding in Hillsborough stadium resulted in the unlawful death of 96 football fans who had travelled to watch the FA Cup semi-final.

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest were pitted against each other in the last four of England's oldest competition and thousands of fans travelled to Sheffield Wednesday's stadium for the event. What should have been a brilliant day out for many turned into Britain's biggest sporting disaster and one of football's darkest hours, which saw over 700 injured and 96 fans not return home.

On 15 April 1989, 96 supporters went to a football match and did not return home.



Today – and always – we remember them and think of their families, their friends and everyone affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough 32 years ago today.



You'll never walk alone. pic.twitter.com/oR6VCmnS8B — The FA (@FA) April 15, 2021

Since that day, Liverpool fans and residents have faced decades of abuse, slander and false evidence put against them in a smear campaign to shift the blame onto the victims of the tragedy.

Supporters, friends and family members of the 96 have fought tirelessly for justice following the disaster, reversing court decisions and bringing to account those who were truly responsible. In April 2016, a jury ruled that all 96 victims were unlawfully killed and fans had no part to play in causing the disaster.

Today, Liverpool and a number of other clubs have paid their respects by honouring those who were lost on the day.

It is equally as important to remember that gaining full justice for the events on the day of the Hillsborough disaster remains an active case, and to take precaution to avoid jeopardising any legal proceedings.

As a reminder, please refrain from any commentary that could prejudice any legal proceedings in relation to the Hillsborough disaster. pic.twitter.com/W5R2Hhq7a6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2021

Neighbouring side Everton continue to stand by Liverpool in tribute to those who lost their lives.

32 years ago, 96 Liverpool supporters went to watch their team and never came home.



Then. Today. Always. We stand together in our city and remember them. pic.twitter.com/nj8gBdjo2e — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2021

Manchester United paid tribute, as did other Premier League sides.

Remembering the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 32 years on from the tragic events of that fateful day.



We stand with you, @LFC. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2021

Manchester City remembers the 96 football supporters who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough.



Sending our sympathy to the @LFC football family ? https://t.co/9mVCFfenHj — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2021

Our thoughts today are with @LFC and those who lost loved ones in the Hillsborough Stadium disaster on 15 April 1989. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2021

Nottingham Forest also paid tribute, remembering those who lost their lives and all that have been affected by the disaster, with their fans present for the fixture on the day.

Today, on the 32nd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, we remember the 96 people who went to a football match and never returned home.



Always in our thoughts ❤️ #NFFC pic.twitter.com/KaE3MPfaAq — Nottingham Forest FC ? (@NFFC) April 15, 2021

Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region shared a video of himself etching the individual names of the 96 victims into Parliament almost a decade ago, ensuring that they were remembered properly and emphasising the message that these people will never be forgotten.

32 years since 96 innocent men, women and children went to watch a football match and never returned. A long fight for justice followed.



Nearly a decade ago, I made sure that the 96 would be forever enshrined in Hansard.



They will never be forgotten.#JFT96 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/S4Q0b8tpZS — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) April 15, 2021

Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby Ian Bryne also commented, sending his thoughts to the 96 and those affected by the tragedy.

32 years ago and not a day passes without a thought back to Hillsborough.



Sending love to the 96, families and survivors who we will never forget today and every day.



Always on our mind❤️#JFT96 pic.twitter.com/1YGevvLbj3 — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) April 15, 2021

Other political figures also expressed their condolences. Mayor for Greater Manchester Andy Burnham described it 'a day to remember them all' and sent his love and strength to families affected by the disaster.

Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome also paid tribute.

On this day 32 years ago, 96 people went to Hillsborough and never came home.



Today we remember them, their families, their friends, the survivors, and their long fight for truth and justice. #JFT96 — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) April 15, 2021

Ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez extended his condolences to all affected.

Remembering All who were affected by Hillsborough on the anniversary #JFT96 #Hillsborough #YNWA — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) April 15, 2021

Liverpool fans' podcast The Anfield Wrap shared a touching and pertinent video of each of the 96 victims' individual stories.

"They are not just 96 people. They are not just the 96. They are mates, dads and lads, couples, parents, sons and daughters".

They are not just 96 people. They are not just the 96. They are mates, dads and lads, couples, parents, sons and daughters.



They are people, loved and cherished. Every one of the 96 people who died at Hillsborough has a story. Never Forgotten.pic.twitter.com/A7UKfl9Ut6 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 14, 2021

Ex-players and clubs beyond England also commented and paid tribute.

Thinking about everyone affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough 32 years ago today.#YNWA https://t.co/c4sxp3riyR — michael owen (@themichaelowen) April 15, 2021

Tributes were also paid to Stephen Whittle. Whittle sold a ticket to a friend for the semi-final and didn't end up attending, but tragically took his own life 22 years after the disaster. He is unofficially recognised as the 97th victim of the tragedy.

97th Hillsborough victim that's Stephen Whittle sold his ticket for the match to a friend who later died in the disaster. Stephen then

committed suicide by jumping infront of a train 22 years later.Just before he did that he left 61,000 pounds to the Hillsborough memorial Trust. pic.twitter.com/ePakxXFC27 — CornishKopite96〓〓 ? ?‍♂️ (@ShaneMeneer) April 14, 2021

FootballJOE shared a video they filmed with journalist Tony Evans, who gave a moving account of the events on the day and the subsequent smear campaign against the victims that followed.

"I went up to a policeman and said: "How many?" He just looked at me, didn't say a word and sobbed."



If you want to understand what Hillsborough means to the people of Liverpool, and why they boycott certain publications, watch this account by Tony Evanspic.twitter.com/NVbK3RLitL — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 15, 2021

Tributes at the Hillsborough Memorial tonight. Tomorrow will be the 32nd anniversary of the disaster. YNWA the 96. pic.twitter.com/Ywxfsmabc1 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 14, 2021

32 years ago we went to an fa cup semi final on a sunny day and full of hope, 96 men, women and children didn't come home, many more lives were changed forever. Thinking of the families of the 96, fellow survivors and those no longer with us.

RIP to the 96

YNWA pic.twitter.com/8Eys0ybT87 — Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance (@HillsboroughSu1) April 14, 2021

We will never forget the 96 victims who never returned home, or those affected by the tragedy. You never walk alone.