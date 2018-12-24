Resurfacing Image of Ozan Kabak Posing With Virgil van Dijk Shirt Reignites Liverpool Links

An image of Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak posing with a Liverpool shirt, embossed with Virgil van Dijk's name and number, has resurfaced, stoking rumours of a possible move to Anfield for the 20-year-old.





Kabak originally posted the picture back in December 2018 while he was a Galatasaray player. The following month, Kabak joined German side VfB Stuttgart before Schalke snapped him up in the summer of 2019 for £13.5m.





The post has received a flurry of comments in recent days from Liverpool fans welcoming Kabak to the newly crowned Premier League champions. This spike in activity may have been in response to the confirmation that fellow centre-back Dejan Lovren has moved to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg, with Kabak his potential replacement.





Despite suffering relegation with Stuttgart in 2019, Schalke had to fight off interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and AC Milan in their successful pursuit of the Turkey international.





Manchester City, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also supposedly vying with Liverpool for Kabak's signature this summer according to the Daily Mail. With Schalke thought to be struggling financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the club may be forced to sell their key assets.





Kabak made 26 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke this season

However, Liverpool's social media community may be certain that Kabak is set for a move to Anfield but a report from the Liverpool Echo emphatically disagrees. The publication claims that 'Liverpool have no interest in the player'.





If the links to Liverpool are to be believed, Kabak has again attracted interest from Europe's elite despite plying his trade in a struggling side. Schalke - led by the former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner - endure a wretched end to their Bundesliga campaign.





The Royal Blues failed to record a victory in their final 16 league games of the season, only avoiding a relegation scrap due to their impressive start to the campaign - Kabak featured in all but three of these winless fixtures.



