Rhian Brewster Joins Swansea City on Short-Term Loan Deal From Liverpool

Liverpool striker
"I’ve been watching the results and the team closely. It’s a very young team but the quality is second to none. I want to bring something different to the team and help them.
"I’ve come here to try and play a lot of games and score a lot of goals for Swansea.
Rhian Brewster has completed a loan move to @SwansOfficial until the end of the season.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2020
Good luck, @RhianBrewster9 https://t.co/xKbJzWujLv
"It’s a great club. I’ve been watching them for ages – particularly when they were in the Premier League. Hopefully, I can help them get back to where they belong.
"At this moment in time, Swansea is the best team for me to join on loan. I want to help Swansea get promoted."
Source : 90min