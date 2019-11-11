Rhian Brewster Joins Swansea City on Short-Term Loan Deal From Liverpool

​Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has joined Championship side Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.





Despite being highly rated, the 19-year-old has struggled for game time with the European champions this season, making just three senior appearances across all competitions.





In Liverpool's search to get Brewster more game time this season, the club have confirmed on their official website that the England Under-21 international will join ​Swansea City on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Brewster will be reunited with Swansea manager Steve Cooper, who was in charge of England's Young Lions when he finished as the top goalscorer at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.





" I’m very, very excited to be part of this," Brewster told Swansea's media team after joining on loan. "I couldn’t wait to get here and get started, to be honest.





"I’ve been watching the results and the team closely. It’s a very young team but the quality is second to none. I want to bring something different to the team and help them.

"I’ve come here to try and play a lot of games and score a lot of goals for Swansea.

"It’s a great club. I’ve been watching them for ages – particularly when they were in the Premier League. Hopefully, I can help them get back to where they belong.

"At this moment in time, Swansea is the best team for me to join on loan. I want to help Swansea get promoted."

