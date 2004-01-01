Rhian Brewster Left Out of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Squad Amid Transfer Links

Rhian Brewster has been left out of Liverpool's Carabao Cup squad for their third round tie at Lincoln City amid reports linking him with a move away from Anfield.

The 20-year-old striker is keen to earn regular first-team minutes in 2020/21 after enjoying a successful loan spell at Swansea City during the second half of last season.

Brewster scored ten times in 20 Championship appearances for the Swans before netting three times in pre-season for Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

However, with one of the deadliest front threes the game has to offer being bolstered by the arrival of Wolves' Diogo Jota, opportunities appear slim for Brewster to establish himself at Liverpool this season and he's poised to depart the club - whether temporarily or permanently - before the close of the transfer window.

Sheffield United have emerged as front-runners for the 20-year-old's signature, with Blades boss Chris Wilder admitting that he's keen to bolster his squad - particularly up top - for the current campaign: “We need somebody in the building. I’ve said that to the board, that we need to add to the group," he said (via The Independent).

"We're after a centre forward and there's a few out there. We need to add. We've got a little bit of time to get someone in, which we need to do.”

Brewster is understood to be Wilder's first choice if the Blades were to add to their attacking options this summer, although the club have also enquired about Arsenal teenager Folarin Balogun.

The Liverpool man has plenty of other admirers in the Premier League. Brighton and Aston Villa are said to be interested, while Crystal Palace were reported to have lodged an offer worth up to £25m for Brewster - which was later rubbished by chairman Steve Parish.

The Villans could make a move for the Reds youngster should January arrival Mbwana Samatta exit Villa Park.