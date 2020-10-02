Rhian Brewster Set to Join Sheffield United in Club Record Deal

Sheffield United are inches away from completing a club-record deal to sign Liverpool's Rhian Brewster.

It had become apparent this window that the forward would be allowed to leave Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp unable to offer regular first team minutes to the 20-year-old.

? Exclusive: Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster to sign for Sheffield United today. £23.5m, 15% sell-on clause, buyback option lasting 3 years. Travelled & medical overnight / this morn. Was interest from Palace + Villa @TheAthleticUK #SUFC #LFC #CPFC #AVFC https://t.co/Q31n6xZV5f — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 2, 2020

Making just four senior appearances for the Reds, the Blades, along with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, had been monitoring the situation with a view to either taking Brewster on loan or permanently.

Liverpool have always favoured a full sale, although had been adamant that they wanted to included a buyback clause in any deal in case the striker were to realise his full potential. As per David Ornstein, those are terms that the Blades have been willing to accept, with Brewster undergoing a medical in south Yorkshire ahead of a £23.5m move.

In another negotiation masterclass from the Merseysiders, the deal includes a 15% sell-on clause and the Reds will hold a separate buy-back clause that is valid for no less than three years.

Their case will have been aided by Chris Wilder's desperation to add some firepower into his front line. In their three Premier League matches this season, United have failed to both score or register any points. They face Arsenal in north London on Sunday.

Despite not being able to break into the senior fold in Liverpool, Brewster is held in high regard in the UK - above all at Swansea City. He joined the Championship outfit back in January on a short-term loan deal and nearly helped fire them into the play-off final.

His 11 goals in just 22 matches were an impressive return for a player who'd barely featured at first team level, clearly doing enough to convince the Bramall Lane outfit that their purse strings needed loosening.

