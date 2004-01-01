Rhian Brewster's Form Gives Jurgen Klopp a Choice to Make This Summer

Liverpool fans were dealt a mini-blow in the transfer market this summer, a hint of a reminder that not everything can go their way in the 2019/20 season. If, somehow, you haven't noticed – Timo Werner, long linked with a move to Anfield, went to Chelsea. Because Liverpool didn't really have the money to sort the deal out right now.





Jurgen Klopp still wants to add a new dimension to his attack though, and the answer could already be at the club. Adding another elite striker in an already stacked Liverpool attack would cause a selection headache – and dropping Salah, Firmino or Mane would appear ridiculous considering their effectiveness in that deadly three-pronged attack.





The club's academy remains one of the best in the country though, Trent Alexander-Arnold emerging to become one of the world's best at his position while Sheyi Ojo, Harry Wilson, Rafael Camacho and – let's not forget – Raheem Sterling all coming through to various success in recent years.





Liverpool academy graduate Trent Alexander Arnold

There are a few emergent talents in the pipelines at Anfield now, readying for Klopp to call upon them like he did with Neco Williams and Curtis Jones on the weekend – and Rhian Brewster might be the leading light of the bunch.





Brewster emerged as one of the nation's hottest young strikers during England's Under-17 World Cup back in 2017, netting eight times during the course of the tournament to claim the Golden Boot.





Former academy boss Steven Gerrard spoke highly of his progress through the youth ranks at the club – and when Gerrard speaks, people on Merseyside tend to listen.





We all know he has got the talent and the ability. If Rhian wants to go far and stay at the top, if he can put in that work rate and relentless running, that’s how he’s going to get the better of most defenders.” Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard coached Brewster in Liverpool's U-18s

Brewster has managed just three appearances for the first team since that prodigious World Cup campaign. An ankle injury hampered his development earlier in the season, and as Liverpool went from strength to strength, Brewster was left to wait.





Klopp remained adamant that the youngster is part of future plans at Liverpool, but with first-team opportunities too hard to come by, he was loaned out to Championship outfit Swansea.





In a move which saw him link up with former manager Liam Cooper – the man behind England's Under-17 World Cup victory – Brewster has rediscovered the sort of form that saw him shoot to fame some three years ago.





Rhian Brewster celebrating England's World Cup win

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Swans, including a rapid-fire brace against Middlesbrough; netting at a reasonably handy rate of one goal per 180 minutes overall and one per 114 minutes since the restart. Not only does he score goals, Brewster has an engine on him, often times dropping deep into midfield to help launch attacks.





He's Swansea's second top goalscorer despite only joining in January. His impressive run of form poses the question, what does the future hold for Brewster?





Liverpool currently have just two natural centre-forwards in the squad: Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi, leaving Brewster with an easier transition into a rotational role than the club's stacked forward line would suggest.





Brewster could provide ideal backup for Liverpool's frontline

We've seen the success Tammy Abraham has had in the Premier League following an impressive spell in the Championship. The Chelsea forward was patient when waiting for his chance to shine for the Blues, and when his opportunity came, he seized it.





Brewster's eye-catching form in the Championship has helped his development and confidence. Whether it is with Liverpool or another loan away, Brewster is ready to test his mettle in the Premier League.







