Rhys Williams: 5 Things to Know About the Liverpool Youngster

There are few things more exciting than when an academy graduate makes it into the first team. Seeing one of the club's homegrown products out there showing promise and mixing it with the hardened pros is enough to make even the biggest transfer-loving fan ditch the gossip columns for a bit.

With Liverpool facing League One Lincoln City on Thursday night, it looks to be time for another Anfield academy star to make the step up from boy to man. Reports suggest that former Kidderminster Harriers loanee Rhys Williams is set to make his first-team debut for the Reds.

Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg will start at the back for #lfc tomorrow. #awlfc [@MaddockMirror] pic.twitter.com/c6zCgrHFug — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 23, 2020

But just how much is known about the 19-year-old defender? Not a lot, right? Well, have no fear, because 90min are here to tell you a bit about the young man.

The Next Van Dijk?

Role models are often important for a young, up-and-coming footballer, and Williams could hardly have chosen a better one in Virgil van Dijk.

Being a centre-back himself, Williams says that he takes inspiration from Van Dijk.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the 19-year-old said: "He's so calm and confident in what he does. You don't see him panicking in big situations. He's just a great role model for everyone.

"I watch all the Liverpool games and he's the main player I focus on. If they do analysis after the game and it's on him, then I'll record it or watch it there and then just to see if I can take bits of his game into mine."

Here to Stay

An encouraging omen for the Anfield faithful will be the defender's success at youth level.

Williams was part of the Liverpool team that won the FA Youth Cup in 2019, defeating Manchester City in the final on penalties after the game ended 1-1. It was the first time that the Reds had won the tournament since 2007.

Recognisable participants in the final include Welsh full-back Neco Williams and Spanish defender Eric Garcia. Given their recent first-team opportunities, the 19-year-old will feel like his opportunity is just around the corner.