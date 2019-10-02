Ridiculous Stat Shows Joe Gomez Can Be Just as Important as Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool

​Joe Gomez's importance to the Liverpool backline has been outlined by an outrageous stat in the wake of the Reds' latest victory over West Ham on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side went 19 points clear as they ran out comfortable 2-0 victors under the lights in east London, with Mohamed Salah converting a penalty before turning provider for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the second period.

Another clean sheet for Alisson and the ​Liverpool defence brought to light a ridiculous statistic surrounding one member of that impregnable back four.

While Virgil van Dijk often takes the limelight, his centre-back partner has taken the plaudits this time; according to ​Sky Sports, Liverpool have conceded just eight goals in Joe Gomez's last 35 Premier League appearances - that's almost an entire season.

Remarkably, the Charlton youth product has only played 14 times this season in the league, having lost his place in the starting eleven to Joel Matip just one game into the campaign.

However, injury opened the door to Gomez once again in early December, and the England international has been in imperious form ever since at the heart of the Liverpool defence alongside Van Dijk as the Reds march towards a first ​Premier League title.

The record stretches back to last season, and although Gomez spent much of 2018/19 out with an ankle injury, he still managed to rack up 11 clean sheets in his 16 league appearances.

The numbers make for surprising reading considering the 22-year-old's form was called into question earlier this season and he was also struggling to break into Gareth Southgate's England plans.

Both those scenarios seem like distant memories now as he and Virgil van Dijk stride towards legendary status at the back at Anfield, with Joel Matip's significant involvement reflecting the real team work ethic that Jurgen Klopp has instilled.

Come the summer, Gomez will be a Premier League champion and - barring injuries - starting for England at Euro 2020.