Rio Ferdinand Claims Liverpool Players Could Be 'Scared' By Prospect of Winning Premier League

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool's players could be 'scared to get excited' by the prospect of securing the club's first Premier League title.

Thursday's victory over Sheffield United opened up a 13-point lead on Leicester City in second, with the Reds having a game in hand over their trophy rivals.

However, Ferdinand believes the players will be reluctant to get ahead of themselves and hinted that a lack of Premier League winners in the dressing room could affect the squad.

When is it OK to talk about winning the league? 樂@rioferdy5 "You don't want to tempt fate, but you're looking at the fixtures...@themichaelowen "They all know, they'll do it privately."



A fascinating look at what it's like in the dressing room #PLTonight pic.twitter.com/w7DnMRpQ1r — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 2, 2020

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand stated: "​ James Milner is the only one who has won a Premier League title in that dressing room so a lot will be looking at him, but a lot of them will be using the manager as that yard stick, and saying we don't want to get carried away."

Ferdinand won six Premier League titles with ​Manchester United and admitted his fear ahead of lifting the trophy for the first time.

He added: " Everyone does look at it and say it's mundane, but you're scared. I was scared to get excited. I sense that a little bit with these guys. You're confident but you don't want to tempt fate, you don't want to bring yourself any bad luck."

While Manchester United were in the habit of winning titles when Ferdinand arrived, he believes ​Liverpool's long wait could play a part in their mental battle this season.





Ferdinand stated: "This club has gone 30 years without winning a league title so it's all those little things that are building up and the pressure that comes from within the city."

However, Liverpool were arguably only prevented from wining the Premier League by Manchester City's remarkable points tally last season and Jurgen Klopp's side defied the pressure to push them all the way.

A total of 97 points was one short of City last season, but with Liverpool undefeated and dropping points in just one 2019/20 fixture so far you wouldn't rule them out of reaching Pep Guardiola's record 100-point tally from 2017/18.