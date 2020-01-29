Rio Ferdinand Gives 'Scary' Prediction for Future of Liverpool Side

​ Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Liverpool could dominate English football for the 'long haul', following their dominance in the current campaign.





The Reds have managed to go the season unbeaten so far, claiming a ​record-breaking 22-point lead above reigning champions Manchester City in the Premier League table.

However, the former ​Manchester United defender has predicted (in comments that may not go down too well with fans of his former club) that Liverpool's success could continue for a long time.

Speaking at the launch of BT's new 4-3-3 partnership with the Home Nations, Ferdinand said, as quoted by ​​Football365: "I think that is the scary part for everyone else is that Liverpool, this isn't about today, they're going to be in this for the long haul.

"They look like a team that is being built for the long-term.I think others team, other owners, can take a lead off of what Liverpool have done.

“They've invested in their manager, they've invested in his ideas. He's been allowed to implement them over time.

"He didn't have success immediately, but you're seeing it bears fruit four or five years on now from the beginnings of that. He was given time and the resources and now the trophies are coming."

The Reds' most recent win came against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, with an inexperienced Liverpool side securing a 1-0 win against the League One club.

Jurgen Klopp rested his key players during the mid-week fixture, with his hopes set on claiming their first-ever Premier League title this season, while defending their European crown.

If the Merseyside club go on to win their next six games, they will be crowned champions by next month, having missed out on the title by just one point the previous campaign.