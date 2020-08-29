Rio Ferdinand & Jamie Carragher Expect Man City to Close the Gap on Liverpool This Season

Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher have both predicted that Liverpool will win the Premier League once again this season, but the points gap will be closed by Man City.

The Reds finished 18 points clear of runners-up Manchester City to storm to their first ever Premier League title last season, but the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic has stopped them from strengthening their squad with signings ahead of the upcoming season.

Striker Timo Werner signed for Chelsea after Liverpool weren't prepared to meet RB Leipzig's asking price, and a move for Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara remains up in the air for similar reasons.