Rio Ferdinand Stresses Liverpool Will Struggle to Replace James Milner

​ Rio Ferdinand has argued that finding a replacement for James Milner will be a tall order for Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.





The 34-year-old midfielder has featured regularly for the Reds as they chase a 19th top-flight title, and showed no signs of winding down with an impressive performance in his side’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth yesterday.

LOVE this kind of thing. Zero complacency. Unbeaten at Anfield in THREE years...yet still James Milner is driving home the right messages... #Culture #Mentality #HighPerformance

pic.twitter.com/LHQwMnBigz — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 7, 2020

Milner filled in at left-back after Andy Robertson was excluded from Klopp’s squad, and Ferdinand, speaking with fellow BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch, highlighted the unique versatility which the former Leeds man provides to his manager.

“He was an attacking wide-man when he came in at Leeds and now he is a player that can play in so many different positions," the Manchester United legend recalled.

"And as Crouchy said, for a squad to win the Champions League, all these different competitions and the Premier League, having players like that is huge for Klopp.

"Klopp will be thinking, 'Where am I going to find my next James Milner?'"

Ferdinand was responding to former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Crouch, who had earlier suggested that Milner, who can play in a number of midfield positions and on either flank as a full-back, was underused by his manager.

"He is not getting the minutes that he probably deserves,” said Crouch. "He is a central-midfield player, traditionally, and he has played at left-back today, no questions asked. It was a fantastic performance and what a career he has had.

"It would be a great way for him to finish his career but to also be a part of history at this great football club."

Milner is contracted to Liverpool until 2022, and is unlikely to leave the club before the conclusion of that contract. His continued impressive athleticism was evident for all to see in the win over Bournemouth, as he hooked Ryan Fraser's attempted chip over Adrian off the line in dramatic fashion - just one of a number of standout moments.