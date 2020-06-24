Robbie Fowler Calls on Liverpool to Sign Backup Option for Andy Robertson

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has urged his former club to strengthen their squad ahead of next season with a new left-back.





The former England international spent nine years of his professional career at Anfield across two spells, scoring 128 Premier League goals for the club.





The 45-year-old has watched on this season as the Reds continue to march forward in their quest for a first ever Premier League title.





Andy Robertson returned to the side against Palace after missing the Merseyside derby

While that trophy is all but secured - as Jurgen Klopp's men extended their lead at the top of the table to 23 points following a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening - Fowler believes the club need to start to look ahead.





The Brisbane Roar coach signalled the need to strengthen in the left-back spot, in order to take the burden away from Andy Robertson.





Fowler said, via the Metro: "Where I’d like to see them build, you think of the game against against Everton where they struggled on the left-hand side, James Milner will never, ever let you down,





"But coming into that left-back position, if Andy Robertson does get injured again, or has a little bit of a dip in form, I think they need someone to cover - just to strengthen the squad, certainly in that area."





Scotland captain Robertson has been in impressive form again this season, yet there still remains a need to add a capable backup in case of injury, with Milner the current alternative.





Fowler also expects Liverpool to push on once the title is inevitably achieved, and that Klopp will continue to put out his strongest possible side despite calls to offer game time to academy prospects.





"I think there’s obviously a bit of clamour for that but I’m sure when the title is won I think Jurgen will probably go for records," he added. "He’ll want to get over 100 points, he’ll want to remain unbeaten for the remaining games.





"...As much as he’ll give a few kids a little go, I’m not sure they will start and play a large number of games remaining. I think he’ll try to go for maximum points."





Liverpool face Manchester City next at the Etihad on 1 July, knowing that if City don't beat Chelsea on Thursday evening, they will be crowned champions.



