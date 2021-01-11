Robert Lewandowski reveals the bet he made with 'father figure' Jurgen Klopp

Robert Lewandowski has revealed the details of a training ground bet he once made with Jurgen Klopp, while discussing the importance of his relationship with the current Liverpool manager.

Lewandowski was crowned 2020 FIFA World Player of the Year after a sparkling season in which he won the treble with Bayern Munich, as well as being the top scorer in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

The 32-year-old Poland international, who was also ranked as 90min's best footballer on the planet in 2020, made his name at Borussia Dortmund under the management of Klopp back at the start of the decade.

"He was not content to let you be a B student, you know? Jürgen wanted A+ students. He didn’t want it for him. He wanted it for you.

"Jürgen never forgot that we were humans first and footballers second. I remember one time we were in the dressing room after having a weekend off. And, you know, the classic trick when a player has been out drinking is to eat a lot of garlic the morning after, so that your breath doesn’t stink of alcohol. So Jürgen came in before training and began sniffing around.

"He was like a hunting dog. Sniff, sniff. Sniff, sniff… Finally, he said, 'I smell … something … is it garlic?'

"Of course he knew that it was. And we knew that he knew. But he just left the question hanging in the air and walked away without saying a word more.

"It was silent for a moment, and then we all looked at each other and started laughing.

'The lesson: Never try to fool Jürgen Klopp. The man’s too smart!"

Read Robert Lewandowski's full piece 'The Movie' only on The Players' Tribune.