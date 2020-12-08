Roberto Firmino Likely to Miss Midtjylland Clash With Injury Precaution

Roberto Firmino is unlikely to be risked for Liverpool's Wednesday night clash with Midtjylland, after picking up a slight knock in training, according to a report.

The Reds are already guaranteed top spot in Champions League Group D ahead of the final round of fixtures and are set to name a much-changed starting lineup for the dead rubber fixture in Denmark.

Liverpool's lengthy injury list is well-known and Jurgen Klopp is keen not to add to it ahead of the Christmas schedule.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are all guaranteed to miss out. However, several others could be rested ahead of the weekend's visit to Fulham.

Adding to Klopp's fitness concerns was a knock for Firmino in the open training session at Kirkby on Tuesday.

The Liverpool Echo report that Firmino 'received attention' from a physio for an issue on his right foot and could well be rested as a precaution against Midtjylland.

Roberto Firmino has scored twice for Liverpool this season | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

29-year-old Firmino has scored twice this season (both in the Premier League) and has featured in all five of the Reds' Champions League outings to date.

In his absence, more marginal figures Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi may push for a start, especially with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane among those in line for a rest.

Meanwhile, the Echo reports that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has now returned to full training following his layoff (knee) but is unlikely to feature for the first time in 2020/21 on Wednesday against Midtjylland.

Klopp will surely name a much changed team on Wednesday | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Meanwhil, Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold are available for selection, having recently returned to fitness, but may not play the full 90 midweek.

Homegrown starlets Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Caoimhin Kelleher are likely to be joined in the matchday squad by teenagers Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain and Billy Koumetio who could earn their European debuts for Liverpool.