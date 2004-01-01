Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward back in training ahead of Man Utd clash

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is back in full team training as his side prepare to face Manchester United on Monday.

The 30-year-old started Liverpool's season-opener but missed the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace with a minor muscle injury picked up in the build-up - manager Jurgen Klopp described the club's injury issues that week as 'like a witch was in the building'.

However, the issue was not a serious one and Firmino has already returned to full training, which is huge news for Klopp as he prepares to do without summer signing Darwin Nunez for the next few weeks.

Nunez will serve a three-game ban after he was sent off for headbutting Palace defender Joachim Andersen, with the Premier League's disciplinary panel set to decide whether the Uruguayan's actions deserve a stricter punishment.

Diogo Jota remains sidelined through injury as well, so Klopp may need to throw Firmino straight back into the starting lineup when they travel to Old Trafford on Monday.

Firmino would likely be flanked by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, with youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho operating as cover.

At the other end of the field, Joe Gomez did a full session on Thursday and is likely to start against United alongside Virgil van Dijk, with both Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip still sidelined through injury.

Matip did a light session away from the main group as he steps up his recovery from a groin injury.

