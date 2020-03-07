Roberto Firmino Pleads for Fans to Be 'Cautious' During Coronavirus Pandemic

Roberto Firmino has asked fans to be careful and look after others, after all English football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League and all other football nationwide were suspended on Friday, with no matches to be played until at least 4th April. Soon after the decision was announced, the Brazilian gave his reaction and sent a message to his followers on social media.

Posting on his Instagram account, ​Firmino said: “Today we received the news about the Premier League being postponed due to the coronavirus. We are in the middle of a pandemic and we must be cautious. May each one of us do his part!”

The joint announcement from the ​Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL came just two days after ​Liverpool were last in action, which looks to be their final game for some time. The Reds were knocked out of the ​Champions League on Wednesday, as ​Atletico Madrid won ​4-2 on aggregate.





Firmino scored Liverpool’s second goal of the night in extra time, following in his rebound after his initial effort came off the post, but the defending European champions capitulated soon after, conceding three goals in 24 extra-time minutes to go crashing out of Europe.

Liverpool are just two wins away from sealing the Premier League title, which is now their only chance of silverware after exiting Europe and the FA Cup in March. However, their possible league triumph is now in chaos, with uncertainty over whether the league will resume.

England has followed suit in suspending almost all sport nationwide, joining a host of European countries. Germany, Spain and Italy have all suspended their respective domestic leagues, with the latter the worst affected country in the continent.