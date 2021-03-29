Roberto Firmino returns to Liverpool training ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could be in contention to face Arsenal after returning to training with Jurgen Klopp's side on Monday.

The Brazilian missed Liverpool's last three games before the international break after picking up a knee injury, although he did not miss the chance to jet off with Brazil as the Selecao's fixtures were all postponed as a COVID-19 precaution.

Bobby being Bobby ?❌ pic.twitter.com/SRY10jREID — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 29, 2021

Instead, Firmino remained at Anfield with fellow Brazilians Alisson (who has a fantastic moustache these days) and Fabinho, and Liverpool posted a picture on Twitter showing Firmino joining in with the rest of the players who did not travel for international duty.

Firmino was part of a session which also featured the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita, Adrian, Nat Phillips and Ben Davies, with a number of academy players drafted in to make up the numbers.

Klopp will now have a decision to make over Firmino's fitness. His Liverpool side are set to travel to the Emirates Stadium to meet Arsenal on Saturday, and the boss will be keen to be as close to full strength as possible.

Klopp will make a late decision on Firmino's fitness | Pool/Getty Images

The Reds already sit five points behind Chelsea in fourth, and a defeat would not only see them fall further behind, but it would also see Arsenal move just one point behind Liverpool in the Premier League standings.

If Firmino is absent, Klopp could call on summer signing Diogo Jota, who bagged his side's only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

The Portugal international has carried his goalscoring form over to the international stage, mauling Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic en route to a two-goal haul in a 2-2 draw.

Firmino is one of the only doubts in Klopp's squad for the Arsenal game. Liverpool remain without centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, while captain Jordan Henderson's groin injury is expected to keep him on the sidelines.

England boss Gareth Southgate recently suggested that Henderson's issue may be worse than initially feared. The midfielder was expected to make it back in early April, but Southgate claimed there was a chance he might not be back in time to feature at this summer's European Championship.

