Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has insisted he has no intention of leaving the club this summer, despite ongoing speculation about his future.

Firmino will turn 31 in October and has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract. The Brazilian also saw his game time limited last season by injuries and now has the added competition from summer signing Darwin Nunez, as well as Diogo Jota already coming for his place.

90min understands that Juventus are looking at Firmino and have been in touch with intermediaries to explore the possibility of a more concrete approach, although Liverpool have shown little interest in wanting to sell this summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has even stated “Bobby is crucial for us” in recent days.

Now, Firmino, who joined Liverpool for a fee rising to £29m from Hoffenheim in 2015 and is one of the few players in the squad who pre-dates Klopp at Anfield, has voiced his own opinion.

“I love this team, city and fans. I'm here at Liverpool and I want to stay,” he told TNT Brazil.

At his best, Firmino scored 27 goals in all competitions during the 2017/18 season, but it is the on-field understanding he developed with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane that has made Klopp’s Reds so successful on the pitch over the last few years.

Liverpool have already started to recycle and refresh their attacking unit. Salah remains as important as ever and Firmino stays for now, but with the recruitment of the aforementioned Jota and Nunez, as well as Luis Diaz, the club are clearly planning for the future.

