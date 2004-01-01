Roberto Firmino's agent reveals when he expects decision on Liverpool future

The agent of Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has admitted he expects a decision to be made on the Brazilian's future by the end of the month.

Firmino is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and a number of sides across Europe have been touted as potential suitors, with the 31-year-old already now free to talk to overseas clubs about a free transfer in the summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly voiced his desire to keep Firmino, however.

Talks remain ongoing over a potential extension, and Firmino's agent has confessed he expects a final decision to be made in the near future.

“It’s a long relationship between Roberto and Liverpool. Roberto is comfortable," agent Roger Wittmann told Sky Deutschland. "At the moment we are in a great exchange and in February we will probably know where the journey is going.

“But Roberto also has to have a say in order to find an agreement with Liverpool. We are on the right track. We have really good talks with Liverpool. It’s an outstanding club.”

Firmino hasn't featured for Liverpool since picking up a calf injury in November, before which he was in some of the best form of his Reds career.

The Brazil international has seven goals to his name this season from just 13 Premier League games and still sits joint top Liverpool's scoring charts alongside Mohamed Salah, despite missing the last five matches.

Since Firmino's injury, Liverpool have brought in Dutch forward Cody Gakpo, who has been used in a central role to help cope with injury struggles - Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both absent as well.