Rodri not surprised by Liverpool's struggles

Rodri says Liverpool's struggles this season aren't hugely surprising to him given the level of the Premier League.

Heading into the 2022/23 campaign, most expected Manchester City and Liverpool to once again battle it out at the top of the table, but that has thus far not been the case.

While Man City have made a strong start, winning five matches and drawing two to sit second, one point behind Arsenal, Liverpool have struggled. Jurgen Klopp and co. have won just two of their six matches, sitting in eighth on nine points as a result.

While such a start has taken many by surprise though, it hasn't exactly shocked Rodri, with the Spaniard saying that even a slight drop in quality can make a huge difference in the Premier League.

“Only partially," he told Gazzeta Dello Sport when asked if he was surprised by Liverpool's form.

"The Premier League level is so high that as soon as you slow down, you lose points. Liverpool are not in crisis, they are just less effective, and the Premier League does not allow you to relax.”

There were some positive signs in Liverpool's last match as they bounced back from a 4-1 defeat against Napoli to beat Ajax 2-1 in a match they dominated from start to finish.

Nevertheless, with Arsenal and Man City both looking so impressive, getting back into the title fight is a tall order for last year's runners-up.