Rodrygo admits Real Madrid wanted to 'make fun of' Mohamed Salah in Champions League final

Rodrygo has admitted that Mohamed Salah's confidence heading into the Champions League final gave Real Madrid more motivation to win.

In the build-up to the game, Salah spoke openly about having a score to settle against Real after Liverpool lost to Los Blancos in 2018, but Jurgen Klopp's men did not get revenge as they fell to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a strike from Vinicius Junior.

Salah has since argued that Liverpool deserved to win the game - a claim he argued the statistics backed up - but Rodrygo was having none of it and has now admitted that the Egyptian's words may have backfired.

"When a guy provokes you, sometimes you just want to win so you can make fun of them," he told Podpah. "In training, we used to say 'come on Salah, come on Salah'.

"In our head, it was already 'we need to win to make fun of Salah'."

He continued: "After the final ended, we passed the Liverpool players in the corridor. Salah was a bit sad and [Luka] Modric said 'try again next time'."

Salah failed to make amends for his disappointment in 2018, coming up against an imperious Thibaut Courtois in the Real net. The Belgian put on one of the all-time greatest showings, bailing his side out time and time again as Liverpool tried to make their dominance count.

A 59th-minute strike from Vinicius saw Real celebrating at the final whistle, forcing Salah to wait a little while longer for his revenge.