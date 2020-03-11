Roma Kit Leak Offers Hint at What Liverpool's New Nike Shirts May Look Like for 2020/21 Season

Images of Roma's kit for the 2020/21 season have been leaked online and could offer Liverpool fans a glimpse of what their team will be wearing next season.
The Premier League leaders will line up in a Nike kit for the first time in their history next season after securing one of the world's most lucrative kit deals.
The Reds were involved in a legal battle with current kit providers New Balance, winning a High Court case to enable Nike to take over from them.
BREAKING: Exclusive: AS Roma 20-21 Home Kit Leaked: https://t.co/2ZK9PVSFzW— Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 16, 2020
Fans are eagerly awaiting what the brand will have in store for them next season, and the leaked Roma kit could offer the Liverpool faithful a clue.
Nike supply kits for the Serie A outfit, and Footy Headlines have released what they claim are leaked images of Roma's shirt for the following campaign.
It is inspired by the club's iconic
AS Roma 1979/80 Retro Shirt pic.twitter.com/ANLRPrApX1— Aggressivo (@aggressivoo) March 26, 2018
