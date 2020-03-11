Roma Kit Leak Offers Hint at What Liverpool's New Nike Shirts May Look Like for 2020/21 Season

​Images of Roma's kit for the 2020/21 season have been leaked online and could offer Liverpool fans a glimpse of what their team will be wearing next season.

The Premier League leaders will line up in a Nike kit for the first time in their history next season after securing one of the world's most lucrative kit deals.

The Reds were involved in a legal battle with current kit providers New Balance, winning a High Court case to enable Nike to take over from them.

 BREAKING: Exclusive: AS Roma 20-21 Home Kit Leaked: https://t.co/2ZK9PVSFzW — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 16, 2020

Fans are eagerly awaiting what the brand will have in store for them next season, and the leaked Roma kit could offer the Liverpool faithful a clue.

Nike supply kits for the ​Serie A outfit, and ​Footy Headlines have released what they claim are leaked images of Roma's shirt for the following campaign.

It is inspired by the club's iconic 1979/80 design, which featured multicoloured stripes at the top of the shirt. The club celebrated their third Coppa Italia triumph during that season.

AS Roma 1979/80 Retro Shirt pic.twitter.com/ANLRPrApX1 — Aggressivo (@aggressivoo) March 26, 2018

Next season's leaked kit design similarly has the multicoloured shades striped across the chest and sleeves.





​Liverpool 's shirt this season was also a throwback design, inspired by the 1982/83 campaign, where the club won the league title and League Cup during Bob Paisley's final season in charge, and they could be set for another retro design next season.





The deal with Nike for next season is ​reportedly worth £30m per year. While that is considerably less than rivals Manchester United currently pocket from their deal with adidas - £75m per year - Liverpool could still earn a similar amount in total anyway, after agreeing a 20% cut with Nike of all global merchandise sales.