Ronald Koeman laments Cody Gakpo's move to Liverpool

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has said he believes Cody Gakpo may have made the move to Liverpool too early in his career.

The forward was signed for £37m from PSV Eindhoven during the January transfer window following some eye-catching FIFA World Cup performances in Qatar, but Gakpo has failed to live up to expectations thus far.

The 23-year-old is yet to score for the Reds and has not even won a game with his new club despite making six appearances.

Speaking on Andy van der Meyde's YouTube show, the new Netherlands coach Koeman - who took over after the World Cup - stated that the move to Liverpool perhaps came too soon for Gakpo:

"The level in England is higher than in the Netherlands, but they are also young boys, aren't they? Like [Ryan] Gravenberch going to Bayern and not playing. Then that is difficult.

"You can see that, that he [Gakpo] has ended up in a team that is not doing well. Then it becomes more difficult for him, as a new signing. You are tested right away. And if you don't score or you're not important and you don't win any matches, it's very difficult, especially for a young player. If that's was someone aged 28 with experience, it would be different."

Source : 90min

