Ronald Koeman has spoken openly about his desire to land previous transfer targets Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia in the upcoming January window.

Both Dutch players were heavily linked with a move to Barcelona from Lyon and Liverpool respectively, but Koeman was unable to free up enough space and money to make the additions in the summer.

His openness on the matter was evident before the window closed, but speaking after his side's miserable defeat away at Getafe, he's continued to hold nothing back.

“It’s a possibility," he told AD. I will try because I want to have him [Depay] at Barcelona, but I can’t know what the financial situation of the club will be then. We’ll have to wait.

“Everything was ready but due to La Liga rules we knew we had to sell a player first. In the end, that didn’t happen. We wanted Memphis because he’s a great player and because he’s got qualities that I think we lack, including an ability to play with depth in his game.”

Liverpool's addition of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich sparked rumours of a departure for Wijnaldum, who eventually stayed at Anfield, but has less than one year remaining on his current deal. He, alongside Manchester City defender Garcia, remained in England but are still being courted by Koeman.

“Our interest for Wijnaldum is strong," he added, via the Mirror. "I wanted to bring him here in the summer because he has the ability to make fantastic runs from midfield and turn up in the box at the right moments. I am convinced he can really add something to the team. But the financial situation of Barcelona was known at his club.

"There is a chance for sure that we are going to have another go for Garcia. But right now I cannot know how the finances of the club are in January, so I have to wait and see.”

Source : 90min