Roy Keane Claims Man Utd Are in 'Great Position' to Challenge Liverpool

Roy Keane has claimed Manchester United are in a 'great position' considering the start they have made to the season and says his former side are well placed to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.

The Irishman was speaking after watching United's thumping 6-2 victory over Leeds on Sunday afternoon, a win which pushed the Red Devils up to third - just five points off leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

The former United captain conceded that their Merseyside rivals are still the best team in the league, though he added Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could challenge for the title if they can improve on their home form.

Roy Keane was speaking after United's emphatic win | Pool/Getty Images

"They've been winning games, and that's all you can do," Keane told Sky Sports. "United are in a great position considering how slow they were out of the blocks. If United can get their house in order at home, there's no reason why United can't stay up there.

"I think Liverpool are still the best, but there's no reason why United should be fancying their chances in terms of pushing Liverpool."

Keane went on to add that he had been heavily critical of United in recent times, in particular over their wretched form at Old Trafford which had seen them pick up just one league win all season.

However, the 6-2 victory over Marcelo Bielsa's was certainly a step in the right direction, and Keane raised the question of whether the United side could prove their doubters wrong.

"I think over the last few months they've been heavily criticised, particularly over the home record," he added. "I've been quite critical of the back four, the goalkeeper, questioning where this team is going, but the name of this game is proving people wrong. Maybe, just maybe, this group of players can do that."

The win over Leeds was the first time the pair had met for a league fixture in 16 years, following Leeds' relegation to the second tier.

United enjoyed a great victory over Leeds | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Despite being quick to highlight Bielsa's expansive style of play as being the catalyst for United's success over their rivals, Keane was also eager to laud his former's side's display.

"Manchester United were excellent," added Keane. "What Leeds left for United was space. We always thought Leeds were there for the taking. It's a big boost for United. Liverpool are still the strongest, but United could be the best of the rest."

Source : 90min