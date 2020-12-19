Roy Keane Claims Man Utd Are in 'Great Position' to Challenge Liverpool

Roy Keane has claimed Manchester United are in a 'great position' considering the start they have made to the season and says his former side are well placed to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.

The Irishman was speaking after watching United's thumping 6-2 victory over Leeds on Sunday afternoon, a win which pushed the Red Devils up to third - just five points off leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

The former United captain conceded that their Merseyside rivals are still the best team in the league, though he added Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could challenge for the title if they can improve on their home form.

Roy Keane was speaking after United's emphatic win | Pool/Getty Images

"They've been winning games, and that's all you can do," Keane told Sky Sports. "United are in a great position considering how slow they were out of the blocks. If United can get their house in order at home, there's no reason why United can't stay up there.

"I think Liverpool are still the best, but there's no reason why United should be fancying their chances in terms of pushing Liverpool."

Keane went on to add that he had been heavily critical of United in recent times, in particular over their wretched form at Old Trafford which had seen them pick up just one league win all season.