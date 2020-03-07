Sadio Mané Says He Could Accept Decision Not to Award Liverpool Title if Season Can't Be Finished

​Sadio Mané has admitted he would 'accept' the decision to deprive Liverpool of their first Premier League trophy, if the season's remaining games cannot be played.

Before football was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Reds had a near unassailable 25 point lead at the top of the table and needed just two more wins to confirm the title.

Mané's excellent form was a significant factor behind his side's record-breaking campaign. The Senegal international scored 18 goals and racked up 12 assists in all competitions prior to the enforced break.

Despite ​Liverpool all-but confirming their maiden ​Premier League triumph, Mané has said that he is ready to accept any decision regarding the remainder of the season.

" I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love. But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand," the 27-year-old told ​talkSPORT.





"It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.





"But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year. If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year."

Although Mané is prepared to accept the worst, it seems likely that Liverpool will be awarded the title - however the season is concluded.

The Premier League was ​extended indefinitely earlier this month and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has suggested that the Reds will ​receive the trophy even if the campaign is not completed.

"I can’t see a way Liverpool could be left without a title," Ceferin said. "Theoretically it’s not all over, but practically Liverpool are on the verge of it. If it could not be played, it would still be necessary to announce the results in some way and then the champions should be determined."

