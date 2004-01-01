Sadio Mane admits he was 'hooked' by Bayern Munich interest

Sadio Mane has expressed his excitement about his imminent transfer to Bayern Munich from Liverpool, admitting he was 'hooked' by the Bavarian giants' interest in him.

The forward is on the verge of completing a transfer to Die Roten worth £35m including add-ons, and he was in Munich on Tuesday to undergo a medical before being pictured wearing a Bayern training top as he signed autographs for supporters.

Mane indicated that he was open to leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and 90min understands he even waived some fees in order to seal a switch to the Allianz Arena, with a deal agreed late last week.

With an announcement expected imminently, the Senegal international found time to sit down with German publication Bild for an interview ahead of completing the transfer.

Asked why he opted to move to the Bundesliga, Mane revealed he was 'hooked' by Bayern's interest in him.

"I've said many times, my life has always been a challenge," he said. "When my advisor first told me about Bayern Munich's interest, I was hooked. I saw myself there right away.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey , Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth . On the latest show they discuss Raheem Sterling & Gabriel Jesus' futures, Chelsea's interest in Jules Kounde & Robert Lewandowski plus Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong pursuit. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

"For me it was the right club at the right time. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title. So for me it was a very good idea and the right decision to come here.”

He added: "My agent told me that there were also requests from other clubs. That's part of the deal. But I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented the plan to me. I found myself in Bayern's plan more than anyone else."