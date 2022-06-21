Sadio Mane arrives for Bayern Munich medical

Sadio Mane has been pictured arriving for his medical in Germany ahead of his move to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions reached an agreement with Liverpool for the forward at the end of last week. 90min understands Mane even waived some fees in order for the two clubs to come to an agreement on a transfer valuation.

And the 30-year-old has now been spotted in Munich as Bayern prepare to close a deal which could set them back around £35m if all conditions for add-ons are reached.

Mane revealed at the end of the 2021/22 season that he wanted to bring an end to his six-year stay at Liverpool, and Bayern immediately showed an aggressive interest.

Julian Nagelsmann's side had two opening bids immediately knocked back by the Reds but found a breakthrough at the third time of asking, with Mane set to become their second signing of the summer.

Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui has joined on a free transfer, while his former teammate in Amsterdam Ryan Gravenberch has signed for an initial €18.5m fee, recently revealing he turned down a late approach from Manchester United in order to complete his move to the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have already brought in three players this summer - Fulham playmaker Fabio Carvalho, Benfica forward Darwin Nunez and Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.