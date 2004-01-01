Sadio Mane 'asks Thiago' about moving into his Munich home

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is reported to have asked teammate Thiago about moving into the Spaniard's flat in Munich as he looks to seal a transfer to Bayern Munich.

Bayern are bracing themselves for the departure of Robert Lewandowski and have identified Mane as a lead transfer target, although Liverpool have held firm until now and recently rejected an opening offer from the German champions.

Lines of communication remain open between the two sides and according to the Daily Mail, Mane is already making plans for a possible switch to Munich.

The 30-year-old is said to have spoken with teammate Thiago, who joined from Bayern in the summer of 2020, over whether he would be able to move into the Spaniard's home in the city.

Liverpool have warned Mane that he will not be sold for cheap and were thoroughly unimpressed with Bayern's opening offer, which fell well short of their asking price. While the Reds haven't put a number on Mane's head, they are expected to hold out for in excess of £40m.

At the same time, Liverpool have also told Mane that negotiations over a new contract can be re-opened at any time. His agents cancelled talks last week but the Reds are keen to get things back on track and at least hold a meeting.

Liverpool also remain in talks over a new deal with Mohamed Salah, who has insisted he will stay at Anfield next season but has refused to commit beyond the 2022/23 campaign.