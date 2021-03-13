Sadio Mane back among the goals just in time to save Liverpool's season

At some point soon, Liverpool are going to have to carry their Champions League form over into the Premier League.

That's if they want to stand any chance of competing at the top level of European football next season, and avoid getting sucked into the chasm of soulless mediocrity that is the Europa League...or worse still, its ominous baby sibling.

You may have heard about the "Europa Conference League" in recent days...



So ᴡʜᴀᴛ is it, and ʜᴏᴡ do you qualify? — 90min (@90min_Football) March 9, 2021

In Europe this season, the Reds have largely looked like the team they can be, rather than the team they've become. Three days after losing to Fulham at home, they travelled to Budapest and dismissed the second best side in Germany with no fuss whatsoever.

There's something about the Champions League that brings out their big-match swagger, and that's reflected no more clearly than in the form of Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese winger is having a hard time of it domestically. Seven Premier League goals is his worst return at this stage of a season in his Liverpool career, and he hasn't scored in England since January's 3-1 win over Tottenham.

But he netted in both legs against Leipzig and he continues to offer something approaching his vibrant best on the European stage.

Wednesday's win felt like a potential turning point. The relief on his face was palpable when he converted Divock Origi's cross to put the game beyond any doubt, and their attacking performance as a whole, with Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota linking up synergistically, was a breath of fresh air after a pair of stagnant defeats at Anfield.

Ahead of their trip to the West Midlands on Monday night, Liverpool could do with something else like it. And after a week that has yielded more tone deaf reports about Mane's mindset and his personal relationship with Salah, he could certainly do with a league goal or two to let his football do the talking before he signs off for the international break.

12 – Only Cristiano Ronaldo (13) has scored more knockout stage goals in the UEFA Champions League since Sadio Mané’s debut season in the competition in 2017-18 than the Senegalese International (12). Occasion. pic.twitter.com/b7UJvXQeha — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2021

While winning in Europe has been a regular occurrence for the Reds this season, there was some substance to their latest victory in Budapest that hinted things may yet come together domestically.

With Fabinho returning to midfield and Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak combining to create a steady defensive base, they had their balance and rhythm back, and that allowed Mane to roll back the months with a vintage attacking display.

You get the sense that Liverpool could really do without carrying a sense of malaise and frustration with them into a much-needed international break. And while Wolves away is rarely easy, there is only so many more times they can afford to stumble before even a Europa League spot starts to look like a distant ambition.

Drama at both ends of the table pic.twitter.com/60QOCkMNJI — Premier League (@premierleague) March 10, 2021

Does anyone want to be playing Motherwell away in the Conference League playoff come July? Absolutely not.

Sadio, you're up.