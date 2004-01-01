Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirms agreement

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane 'is coming' to the club this summer.

Bayern have been in negotiations with the Reds over Mane's signing since the back end of the 2021/22 season and a breakthrough was finally reached on Friday.

As reported by 90min the two clubs agreed a fee just below Liverpool's initial £40m asking price after a significant amount of haggling. Mane himself is thought to have agreed to waive his own potential earnings from the deal to speed up the agreement.

Bayern sent over a small negotiating team to hammer out the final details on Friday and on his way back to Munich airport Salihamidzic was asked whether the trip he been successful, to which he replied: "Yes, he's coming."

The move brings Mane's sensational six-year stay at Anfield to an end. During his time at Liverpool, the Senegal international managed 120 goals in 269 appearances, helping his side win every available honour.

He is set to undergo a medical at Bayern with the deal likely to be confirmed in the coming days.

Mane joins a Bayern side who endured a disappointing 2021/22 campaign. Although they secured a tenth straight Bundesliga title, Die Roten crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of relative minnows Villarreal and were also eliminated early in the DFB-Pokal.