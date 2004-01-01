Sadio Mane bids farewell to Liverpool after Champions League final defeat

Sadio Mane has given the clearest indication yet that he plans to leave Liverpool this summer, seemingly bidding farewell to the club following the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday night.

Despite dominating the ball and having the vast majority of the chances on the night, a second-half finish from Vinicius Jr saw Los Blancos snatch victory in Paris to secure their 14th European Cup success.

Mane's future had been uncertain before kick-off amid interest from Bayern Munich, with his contract at Anfield due to expire in 2023. The forward revealed he would give an answer over his next move following the match - first suggesting he might leave Liverpool, and then hinting he would stay.

True to his word, the forward gave a more definitive insight into where his future lies after the agonising Champions League final defeat.

Speaking to AS, the Senegal international said: "I want to thank the [Liverpool] fans for everything and the coach too. I wish this team all the best in the world."

However, 90min understands there is no guarantee the Reds will sanction Mane's departure despite the player's now public stance.

Sources have told 90min that while Mane has so far failed to agree a contract extension, fresh talks are planned with his representatives in the coming week now that their season is officially over.

With some smart business in the transfer window, Liverpool have future-proofed somewhat in the attacking areas with the arrivals of the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho will also move to Merseyside in the summer.