Sadio Mane calls Bayern Munich transfer the 'best decision' of his career

Sadio Mane has described setting himself a new challenge by joining Bayern Munich as the ‘best decision’ he has made in his career so far.

Mane opted to leave Liverpool at the end of last season, having spent six successful years at Anfield that included Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup triumphs.

The motivation for testing himself somewhere new was a driver in the transfer, for which the wheels were first set in motion last summer.

Jurgen Klopp has previously explained that he accepted and respected the player’s wishes, although Fabinho has since admitted he tried to persuade Mane to stay at Liverpool.

“It was last year I took my decision to leave because I need a new challenge in my life,” Mane told BBC Sport Africa. "If you see my story, I came from a small town - my life was always a challenge, so I want to challenge myself all the time.”

He continued: "It was not an easy decision but in life, you have to sometimes take decisions and so far I think it's the best decision I have taken in my career. I'm today at one of the best clubs in the world and I'm really, really happy to be at Bayern Munich and very excited to start this season."

Mane’s arrival at Bayern will now be even more important after the Bavarian giants accepted an offer from Barcelona to sell top striker Robert Lewandowski.

The 30-year-old made his unofficial Bayern debut in a pre-season friendly against D.C. United on Wednesday and took five minutes to score his first goal when he converted an early penalty.

