Sadio Mane 'couldn't believe' winning Champions League with Liverpool

Sadio Mane remembers being in sheer disbelief when he won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019.

Mane and co went up against Tottenham in the final of the competition that year and won comfortably, beating their Premier League rivals 2-0.

While they entered the match as favourites, the 30-year-old says he couldn't believe it when Divock Origi scored their second goal to seal the victory and still remembers the night vividly.

"I remember the second goal that Divock Origi scored very well. I was over the moon at that moment. I couldn't believe it. I just thought back to my childhood, when I was watching the Champions League," he told UEFA.com.

"I also took a lot of pleasure in watching the excitement surrounding the competition. I found myself playing a final and, more importantly, winning it. It was amazing – 2019 was an outstanding year. The celebrations, the club...

"You just had to be there to understand. I think over half a million people were out in the streets waiting for us to parade our trophy. It was just beautiful."

After spending three more years at Anfield, Mane left for Bayern Munich this summer but says his former club will always hold a special place in his heart.

"Honestly, I will never forget my time there. I learned a lot – as a man and as a football player," he stated.

"The supporters were amazing, the people from the city were amazing. It is a club that will stay in my heart forever.

"It is also a legendary club – they have won everything. And also, it is the club that had all the best Champions League nights."