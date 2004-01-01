Sadio Mane coy when asked about possible Real Madrid transfer

Sadio Mane has refused to be drawn on a possible move to Real Madrid after Saturday's Champions League final.

The Liverpool man has so far rejected the chance to commit his future to the club beyond Saturday's game, with Bayern Munich continuously pushing to try and sign Mane as they brace for the potential departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Interest from Real is nothing new but has not been as prominent as the talk surrounding a possible switch to Bayern, but Marca brought it back to life with a question to the Senegal international.

When asked how he would react if Real tried to sign him after the European final, Mane responded: "Good question... to be honest I am very focused on the Champions League, which is the most important thing for me and for the Liverpool fans.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . This week they discuss West Ham's Declan Rice contract plans, Gabriel Jesus' Manchester City future and how Aston Villa still want Yves Bissouma despite adding Boubacar Kamara to their ranks. There's also chat on Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG, Aurelien Tchouameni & Mohamed Salah.

"Everything else is not important to me."

Manager Jurgen Klopp recently admitted he 'couldn't care less' about the exit rumours surrounding Mane, and stressed he was not worried about the forward's future.

Klopp ended by saying: "Wherever Sadio will play next year, he will be a big player."