Sadio Mane Explains How 'Mistake' Last Season Has Fuelled Liverpool's Title Challenge

​Liverpool forward Sadio Mané claims that the players have been aided in their title challenge by learning from their mistakes last season, while 'sacrificing' themselves for the cause.





The Reds had appeared to be on course to win their first-ever Premier League trophy in 2018/19 before being pipped at the post by Manchester City, who ended the season just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side.





This season, however, Liverpool have stormed to a 13-point gap at the top of the table at the midway point and look on track to add another league trophy to their collection - something which Mané credits to learning from the mistakes of last year.

" If you lose the league that hurts you in the head mentally, so we always focus on the same target: we want to win something," Mané said, quoted by The Telegraph .





"We have learned from the mistake last year. That was a tough time for us and I think we have learned a lot from it.

"I think we are better this season than last year in what we're trying to do. It's another adventure for us. Let's keep working and try to keep things at the same level.

"I think you have to sacrifice yourself at this moment when you are in our situation. You have to deal with it and keep going. We are all working hard every minute of the day to get better and better."

As well as closing in on the Premier League trophy, Liverpool are close to going a whole year unbeaten in the top flight. The Reds last lost a league match against Manchester City on 3 January at the very start of the year.

Liverpool are also on a 35-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and could surpass Arsène Wenger's Invincibles side's record of 49 games as the longest run without a defeat.

Elsewhere for Liverpool, Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid stand in their way from the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.





The Reds won the competition for the sixth time last season in what was a second straight Champions League final.

