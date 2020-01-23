Sadio Mane Hands Liverpool Major Boost After Returning to Training at Melwood

Liverpool's unstoppable quest for a maiden Premier League title has been handed a significant boost after Sadio Mane returned to training.

The Senegalese international has missed the Reds' last two Premier League games against West Ham and Southampton after limping off with a small muscle tear against Wolves in January.





His absence hasn't stopped Liverpool from motoring their way towards a first top flight crown in 30 years, with comprehensive wins over the Hammers and Saints pushing Jurgen Klopp's charges 22 points clear at the top of the table.

But, to add the icing onto an already sweet tasting cake, Liverpool fans can now look forward to seeing Mane back in action after he posted an Instagram story (via the ​Mirror) showing him back on the training pitch at Melwood.





In the short clip, ​Mane - who is one of the favourites, alongside teammate Jordan Henderson, to be named PFA Player of the Year, dribbles through a series of cones before firing into the back of an unguarded net.





So far this season, Mane has notched 11 Premier League goals in his 22 outings, bagging 15 in all competitions. But his all-around performances have been nothing short of sensational, helping ​Liverpool go unbeaten in the league to-date, winning 24 of their 25 matches.





Next up in their crosshairs are basement boys Norwich, who are desperately scrapping for survival. The Canaries, who are probably grateful that Luis Suarez no longer plays for Liverpool, are glued to the bottom of the Premier League table, after their promising start to the season petered out.

Teemu Pukki's goals have dried up for the men from east Anglia, and they'll know that they face a near impossible task against the Reds when the pair clash on February 15.





For Mane, the game will be a chance to reassert his authority on Premier League proceedings - as well as giving him the opportunity to play catch-up in his goalscoring head-to-head with Mohamed Salah.



