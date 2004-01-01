Sadio Mane insists he is 'happy' at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has insisted that he is happy at Liverpool amid interest linking him with a move away from Anfield.

Mane's contract expires at the end of next season and recent reports have suggested that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are weighing up approaches for the free-scoring forward.

90min understands that Liverpool will discuss fresh terms with Mane at the end of the season and the player is keen to stay at the club.

The Senegal international reiterated this message after netting the winner in his side's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

"Yeah, I am happy here, I think when we win trophies I am happier! But I think I am trying to enjoy every moment, trying to assist my team mates and I think the boys make it a lot easier for me, and I am very happy," he told Sky Sports after the game.

Mane took his second-half goal well, stooping to divert Luis Diaz's cross into the back of the net with his head and seal an important three points for Liverpool.

"I think it was possible because it was a good cross from Diaz. I just needed to put it into the net, even without power, I usually try and score and normally I do," he added.

"He is a very good player. We know each other very well, we train everyday, and I know that when he has got the ball I know where he is going to put it."