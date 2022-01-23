Sadio Mane issues update from hospital after suffering concussion

Sadio Mane has posted an update from hospital after he suffered a concussion during Senegal's AFCON round of 16 victory over Cape Verde.

On the hour mark, Mane raced onto a long ball and collided with opposing goalkeeper Vozinha. The Liverpool forward appeared to lose consciousness in the air and took a heavy landing, with the Cape Verde stopper being sent off for the offence following a VAR review.

The injury did not seem to affect Mane too dramatically as he recovered to open the scoring just after the hour mark with a strike that clipped the bar on its way in.

After the game he was taken to hospital for checks, where he posted a positive update on his condition.

"Everything is fine, thank you all for the messages," he wrote on Instagram, posing for a photo with Vozinha, who was also being assessed.

This update came after his manager, Aliou Cisse, had expressed doubts over his condition.

"Sadio had a big shock with the goalkeeper and I haven't heard from him yet, he was dizzy and he is currently in the hospital," Senegal head coach Cisse said after the final whistle.

"We will have news later. I hope he is doing very well."

Senegal went on to win the game 2-0 and will now face the winner of Mali vs Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-finals.

Depending on how far his nation progresses, Mane could be available for Liverpool's FA Cup meeting with Cardiff, which takes place on Sunday 6 February - the same day as the AFCON final.