Sadio Mane Makes Generous Donation to Help Combat Coronavirus in Senegal

​Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has donated 30 million CFA francs (around £41,000) to the national committee fighting the coronavirus in his home country of Senegal.





Mane has been a key figure for the Reds this season on their charge towards the title. However, with the coronavirus impacting the lives of so many around the world, the decision was eventually taken to suspend all matches in the Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League until at least 4 April.





UEFA has since postponed this summer's European Championships to 2021, while domestic leagues across Europe are ​committed to finishing their campaigns by 30 June - if possible.

Liverpool recently became the latest Premier League side to ​suspend training at their Melwood base as the crisis worsens, while players have been informed that their facilities will remain shut for a fortnight. While no first-team or staff members at Liverpool have tested positive for COVID-19, the likes of Mane will follow individual training regimes from home as a precautionary measure.





​BBC Sport report that Mane made a generous donation of roughly £41,000 to his homeland, where there has been a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Senegal has reached 27, but this figure is continuing to increase.





The ​Liverpool man's agent has explained that he decided to make the donation ' spontaneously when he saw the evolution of the situation'.

“Disinfect your hands as much as possible, clean your hands for at least 30 seconds”



Sadio Mané’s message to Senegalese people. The #Liverpool striker also sent a donation of 30M FCFA (around 45 000€) to health authorities in #Senegal #covid19 pic.twitter.com/9B3D7HMaX0 — Babacar Diarra (@BabsDiarra) March 17, 2020

A video, shared across social media, also shows ​Mane telling his fellow countrymen to take the coronavirus 'extremely seriously', while he also advised people to 'disinfect or wash your hands for at least 30 seconds'.





