Sadio Mane Named African Player of the Year After Champions League Success With Liverpool

Senegal international Sadio Mané has been named as the African Player of the Year for 2019, becoming the third Liverpool player to win the award in as many years.





The Reds have seen Mohamed Salah win the last two Player of the Year titles, while Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have also won the award since Yaya Touré's four consecutive wins came to an end in 2015.





It's now been confirmed that Liverpool forward Mané has been named as the African Player of the Year for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool throughout the calendar year, while he also finished alongside Salah and Aubameyang as the top goalscorer (22 goals) in the Premier League.





Mané made 53 appearances across all competitions throughout 2019 where he scored 35 goals for Liverpool.





As the Player of the Year, it was no surprise to see Mané named in the African Team of the Year alongside teammates Salah and Joël Matip.





Aubameyang , Mahrez and Serge Aurier made up the rest of the Premier League representation in the Team of the Year.

It's official! 磊



The African Player of the Year for 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ is #SadioMane



What an achievement for the Senegalese winger!  #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/BwFBBxFBR1 — #CAFAwards2019 (@CAF_Online) January 7, 2020

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund loanee Achraf Hakimi was named as the African Young Player of the Year for 2019.





The Morocco international will return to parent club Real Madrid at the end of this season.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!