Sadio Mane has confessed this season has been the worst of his career and that he's even gone as far as undergoing tests on his body to find the reason for his drop in form.

The Liverpool forward has scored just nine league goals so far this season - a far cry from the 22 that notched him the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018/19 and his haul of 18 from the Reds' title winning campaign.

It's been an underwhelming campaign for Sadio Mane | Pool/Getty Images

Despite his underwhelming performances Mane has remained a regular in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, though his goal against former club Southampton last time out represented just his second league strike in his 12 previous outings.

Mane is under no illusions as to just how poor his performances have been this season, though he insisted he's doing his utmost to return to his best.

“This is the worst season of my career, I have to admit it,” he told French television channel Canal+ (via The Guardian). “If you ask me what is wrong I will struggle to give you an answer. Personally I don’t know.

"I have always tried to be positive, whether things are going well or badly. I question myself all the time. I even underwent a test to take a look at my body. Am I eating the right foods, or has everything changed? But they checked the test results, and everything is fine.

“I need to understand that in life there are ups and downs. I will keep on working hard - and perhaps in time this situation will pass.”

Mane is expected to retain his place in the side for Liverpool's delayed clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Klopp's men are currently six points behind fourth place Leicester City as they aim to secure Champions League football next season, though they do hold a game in hand over Brendan Rodgers' side.