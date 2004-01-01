Sadio Mane promises to reveal 'special' answer on future after Champions League final

Sadio Mane has vowed to give 'the answer fans want to hear' about his future on Saturday after the Champions League final.

Unlike Mohamed Salah, the Senegal winger recently declined to commit his immediate future to Liverpool, leading some fans to fear that he could be sold this summer amid interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract.

Despite the uncertainty, sources have confirmed to 90min that Liverpool still expect to tie Mane down to a new contract this summer, and the 30-year-old has now dropped a hint that he could be close to extending.

"I think the answer I can give you now is I feel very good," said Mane.

"I am fully focused on Saturday's game, that is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special. I will give you all you want to hear then.

"I love what I am doing and I sacrifice myself all the time. I am working hard every single day on the pitch and in the gym and I get better and better, that's the most important. I am trying my best to help the team."

The mystique surrounding these comments was not shared by Salah, who made it abundantly clear that he plans to stay at Liverpool next season, although the Egyptian did try to dodge questions about signing a new contract.

Salah wanted to keep the focus on Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid, and Mane chose to do the same.

"What I want to say now is I am fully focused on the Champions League and winning it, which is far more important for me and the Liverpool fans," Mane said.

"I will do everything absolutely possible to win the game for Liverpool.

"I think we all forgot about what happened in 2018. For sure Real Madrid were the better team then and deserved to win the game, but it is going to be a different game."