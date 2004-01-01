Sadio Mane reflects on relationships with Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah & Roberto Firmino

Sadio Mane has opened up on what life was like playing under Jurgen Klopp and alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old completed his transfer to Bayern Munich on Wednesday for a fee that could rise to £35m, bringing down the curtain on his six-year stay at Anfield.

In a parting interview with Liverpool's official channels, Mane discussed his special relationship with Klopp.

"I think since day one [when] I spoke with him to join Liverpool FC I think we had a really, really, really good relationship and [he is] a great manager," he said.

"He has heart and also like I said now, he dedicated himself [and that] makes him so special. Of course, he helped me a lot to become the player I am, and the staff and all the boys, the players. And myself, like I always said, I never stopped working hard as well."

Mane was also asked about Liverpool's famed front-three which he formed with Salah and Firmino, insisting their quality made his life easier and that there are other great attackers on the club's books.

"Bobby and Mo – what players! I think there are no other secrets because playing alongside these great players, they make everything easier for me. I think I am just supporting this and especially Bobby, who always dropped and made space for me and Mo, I think it was just incredible," Mane added.

"These two players, Liverpool still have great players and you have now Diogo [Jota] and [Luis] Diaz also – wow, what a player they have! But it’s normal, it’s the best club in the world, so I wish them all the best, but for me football is always about dedication and to work very, very hard. That’s what I trust and those players did it and are doing it, so I think it will work always well for them."

Liverpool could face off against Mane's Bayern in the group stages of next season's Champions League, and this possibility was put forward to the now former Red.

"You know the Champions League and how the draw always goes on, it can happen for sure and if it happens it happens. It is football and of course I have to come and I have to play. But like I said, Liverpool is Liverpool and we will see. We will see what is going to happen," he said.