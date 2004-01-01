Sadio Mane reveals his favourite Liverpool goals

Sadio Mane has picked out his two favourite goals that he scored for Liverpool following his move to Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international has penned a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions, while the Reds could receive a final transfer fee of up to £35m if add-on conditions are met.

Ahead of the confirmation of the transfer, Mane gave a lengthy interview with Liverpool's club channels and discussed a variety of topics, including his favourite goals scored in their colours.

"I will say my first goal at Emirates Stadium against Arsenal on my debut. And then after, my second goal, I will say against Bayern Munich, against Manuel Neuer! Sorry Manu, I am coming but I think the second goal was also unbelievable! So, I will pick these two goals," Mane said.

Mane leaves Liverpool having found the back of the net 120 times, leaving him 14th in the club's all-time scorers charts.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey , Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth . On the latest show they discuss Raheem Sterling & Gabriel Jesus' futures, Chelsea's interest in Jules Kounde & Robert Lewandowski plus Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong pursuit. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

He added: "I am very, very proud about it. It was not easy for sure and to see your name among these great, great players, I think you can’t complain!

"You just have to be grateful and thankful and proud of yourself because Liverpool, it is one of the best clubs in the world so to see your name there, I think is just incredible."