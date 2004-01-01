 
Sadio Mane sends Liverpool message after win over Man City

Sadio Mane was 'very happy' to see that former employers Liverpool managed a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

The Senegalese forward left the club in summer to join Bayern Munich and was on the scoresheet himself on Sunday as Bayern romped to a 5-0 win over Freiburg, but had time for a few words on the Reds.

Liverpool went into the game knowing defeat would put them as far as 15 points behind City after just nine Premier League games, following a difficult start to the season.

Mane was confident in his former side, though, when speaking to BILD after his own game: "I'm very happy for the guys that they beat City."

He added: "I couldn't watch because we were in the bus. I have a lot of faith in the guys and the coach that they will get back to the top."

Bayern kicked off at 6:30pm BST, thus their pre-match preparations would have overlapped with Liverpool's game at Anfield and meant that Mane - who lifted a Champions League and a Premier League title while at the club - couldn't keep up with the fixture.

Victory was a much-needed one for Liverpool who are now just three points behind fifth-placed Manchester United. There is still work to be done to make amends for a slow start, sitting a more alarming 14 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand.


Source : 90min

